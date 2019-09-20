Higbee agreed to a four-year contract extension earlier this month with $15.5 million guaranteed.

Gerald Everett is likely to get extensive playing time in Higbee’s absence.

Starting right guard Austin Blythe is still questionable for Sunday with a low left ankle sprain. Jamil Demby is expected to make his first career start if Blythe can’t go.

