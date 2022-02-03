“He sounded pretty square on the voicemail, and a little cheesy,” Whitworth said with a grin. “But he’s not that. He’s just so passionate sometimes. Once we finally got the chance to sit down and talk ball, it was like — sometimes you meet people and you’re like, ‘Man, we were destined to meet each other. We were destined to sit down.’ We’ve been destined to be together and be around each other.”