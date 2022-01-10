The Rams’ defense finished 17th in the NFL in total yards allowed after being No. 1 in the league last season. LA just doesn’t scare good offenses, even though Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller are all playing well. Their supporting cast misses tackles (a season-high 19 against the Niners, according to Pro Football Focus), doesn’t adjust on the fly and simply doesn’t have the talent to avoid being exploited by clever coaches and quarterbacks. Even if the Rams can outscore Kyler Murray, it’s hard to see how Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady won’t chew them up.