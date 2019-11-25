Sean McVay will have his full complement of offensive skill players, although right tackle Rob Havenstein remains out with a knee injury.
Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce was inactive at the Coliseum for the second straight game with an ankle injury.
Baltimore rookie cornerback Iman Marshall is active for the first time. The former USC star will make his NFL debut at his college stadium.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD