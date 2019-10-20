The Rams need Ramsey after placing cornerback Aqib Talib and safety John Johnson on injured reserve this week. The team traded cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore.
Rams running back Todd Gurley (quadriceps) returns after missing one game. Backup Malcolm Brown (ankle) is not playing.
Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss his second straight game with a toe injury.
___
