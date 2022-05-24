Ravens acquire Fuller in another attempt to help secondary

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with cornerback Kyle Fuller.
The Ravens finished last in the NFL against the pass last season, thanks in part to a knee injury that cost cornerback Marcus Peters the season. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down with an injury as well and didn’t play in the final four games.
Baltimore used a first-round draft pick this year on safety Kyle Hamilton, and the Ravens added safety Marcus Williams via free agency. Fuller’s arrival is another attempt to shore up the secondary.
