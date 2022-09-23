Ravens agree to terms with pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul

The Ravens announced the deal Friday, saying it was pending a physical. Pierre-Paul had 2 1/2 sacks in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was with the New York Giants from 2010-17 before joining the Buccaneers.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post's Neil Greenberg.

Harbaugh also said receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) has been cleared to play Sunday at New England. The Ravens listed tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) as doubtful. Running back J.K. Dobbins, who hasn’t played yet after a knee injury kept him out all last season, is listed as questionable after being a full participant at practice.