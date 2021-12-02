STATS AND STUFF: This is the 30th all-time coaching matchup between Baltimore’s John Harbaugh and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, the third-most frequent coaching showdown in NFL history. They have a ways to go to catch the leaders. Hall of Famers Curly Lambeau and George Halas met 49 times while coaching Green Bay and Chicago. ... The Ravens have won 12 of their past 13 December games. The one loss was last year’s game at Pittsburgh when Baltimore was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and Jackson didn’t play. … The Ravens are 6-1 in games decided by eight points or fewer this season. … Mark Andrews became the fifth TE in NFL history to eclipse 200 receptions, 2,800 yards receiving and 25 receiving TDs in the first four seasons of his career. The others were Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham, Rob Gronkowski and Kellen Winslow. … Jackson threw a career-high four interceptions last weekend. He’s only had one other game with three -- a win at Pittsburgh in 2019. ... The Steelers are riding a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) and likely would see any shot at winning the AFC North vanish with a loss. ... If Watt can’t play, Pittsburgh may be in trouble. The Steelers are 0-4 during Watt’s career when he is out of the lineup. ... Roethlisberger will move into a tie with former Chargers and Colts QB Phil Rivers for seventh in most games played by a quarterback (244). Roethlisberger moved past Rivers last week for fifth in pass completions (5,298). ... The last time Pittsburgh finished outside the top 20 in yards allowed was 1991. The Steelers are in danger of ending that streak this season barring a stunning turnaround.