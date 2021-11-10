The NFL has already seen a historic number of close Thursday games in 2021. Of the nine Thursday games played so far, five have been decided by three points or fewer. That’s the most such games in a single season in league history. There were four games decided by three or fewer points on Thursdays in many other seasons, most recently 2019 and 2016. In all, seven of the nine Thursday games this season were single-digit affairs; the exceptions were Carolina’s 15-point win over Houston in Week 3, and Indianapolis’ 15-point win over the New York Jets last week.