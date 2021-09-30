STATS AND STUFF: The Ravens have a chance to tie an NFL record with their 43rd consecutive game of at least 100 yards rushing. Pittsburgh set that mark from 1974-77. … Baltimore has also scored at least 14 points in 46 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in NFL history behind New England’s 63-game run from 2009-13. … Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has either a rushing or passing TD in 39 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. ... QB Teddy Bridgewater is the only quarterback in the NFL who has completed at least 75% of his passes in each of his first three games. If he does it again Sunday, he’ll join Tom Brady (2007) as the only QB to complete three-fourths of his throws in each of his team’s first four games. ... RB Javonte Williams ranks second in the league among rookies with 177 scrimmage yards and 138 rushing yards. He had his first career TD but also a fumble at the 1 last week. ... WR Tim Patrick had five catches for team-high 98 yards last week and is the only player since the start of the 2020 season with 85 or more targets and zero drops. ... OLB Von Miller is the only player in the AFC with sacks in each of the first three weeks of the season. At age 32, Miller earned his fourth AFC Defensive Player of the Month honor and his first since 2016.