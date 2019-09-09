FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) walks off the field after an injury during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jimmy Smith will miss several weeks after spraining his knee in Sunday’s game against Miami. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, that Smith has a Grade 2 sprain of the right knee. (Wilfredo Lee, File/Associated Press)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss several weeks after spraining his knee in Sunday’s game against Miami.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Smith has a Grade 2 sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 59-10 victory over the Dolphins.

Harbaugh said Smith will miss “multiple weeks.” But he noted that the injury is “not a season-ender by any stretch.”

The 31-year-old Smith has battled through a variety of injuries during his nine-year career. He has played in all 16 games in only two seasons, the previous time in 2015.

Asked if Smith could potentially be placed on the injured reserve-designated to return list, Harbaugh said, “It’s a possibility. I don’t think it’s a probability right now.”

