He was replaced by undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari, whose presence didn’t hinder a running attack that grinded out 285 yards.

Skura was placed on IR Tuesday. He started all 11 games this season for Baltimore and didn’t miss a start at center in 2018.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016, the Duke graduate has played in 39 games with Baltimore, including 12 at right guard in 2017.

Mekari is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD