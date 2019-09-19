BALTIMORE (2-0) at KANSAS CITY (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 1-1; Chiefs 2-0

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 5-4

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Ravens 27-24, OT, Dec. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK — Ravens beat Cardinals 23-17; Chiefs beat Raiders 28-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 5, Chiefs No. 2

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (4)

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (254)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (26), PASS (1)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Baltimore leads NFL with 1,083 yards through first two games. Kansas City is third with 955 yards. ... Ravens trying to start 3-0 for fourth time in franchise history. ... Mark Andrews is first Ravens TE with at least 100 yards receiving in back-to-back games. ... Seven different players have scored TD through Ravens’ first two games. ... Ravens have NFL-leading 21 QB hits this season. ... Ravens CB Brandon Carr has started 178 straight games, tops among NFL defensive players. His streak began with Chiefs in 2008. ... Baltimore leads NFL in points-allowed at 19 per game. ... Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes are tied for NFL lead with Cowboys’ Dak Prescott with seven TD receptions. ... Baltimore is 8-1 in regular-season with Jackson as starter. ... Chiefs have won nine straight in September. ... Kansas City has scored at least 26 points in NFL-record 23 straight regular-season games. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid has 209 win, tied with Chuck Noll for sixth-most in NFL history. Curly Lambeau is fifth with 229. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has 12 300-plus yard passing performances in 19 career games. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has caught passes in 81 straight games. ... Kansas City shut out Oakland in final three quarters last week. ... Chiefs have had 100-yard receivers each of first two weeks (Sammy Watkins 198 vs Jacksonville, Demarcus Robinson 172 vs Oakland). ... Mahomes leads NFL with 821 yards passing through first two weeks. ... Fantasy tip: Keep riding Jackson against suspect Chiefs secondary, which played better vs. Raiders’ Derek Carr last week but was torched by Jaguars sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew in Week 1.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.