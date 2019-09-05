BALTIMORE (10-6) at MIAMI (7-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Baltimore 8-8, Miami 8-8

SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 9-6

LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Dolphins 40-0, Oct. 26, 2017

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 12, Dolphins No. 32

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (2), PASS (22).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (5).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (18), PASS (30).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (31), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens are 7-1 against Dolphins since 2008, including wins by scores of 38-6 and 40-0 in 2016 and 2017. ... In wake of Dolphins’ roster purge last weekend, betting line favoring Ravens shifted from three points to seven. ... Last season Baltimore won AFC North and reached playoffs for first time in four years. ... Ravens coming off fourth consecutive unbeaten preseason. ... Baltimore has won three straight openers and owns 8-3 record under coach John Harbaugh in first game of season. ... Lamar Jackson starts at QB for Ravens, first time since 2008 that Joe Flacco did not start in opener for Baltimore. ... RB Mark Ingram, S Earl Thomas to make debut with Ravens. Ingram played eight years with Saints, Thomas with Seattle for nine years. ... Ingram enhances running game that finished second in NFL last year. ... Ravens top draft pick Marquise Brown expected at full strength after missing much of preseason with foot injury. ... Baltimore lost five starters from last year’s No. 1 defense: C.J. Mosley, Za’Darius Smith, Terrell Suggs, Brent Urban, Eric Weddle. ... Ravens 25-12 in September under Harbaugh, third-best record in NFL since 2008. ... Game marks debut of Ravens special teams coach Chris Horton, who takes over for Jerry Rosburg, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who replaces Marty Mornhinweg. ... Baltimore CB Brandon Carr slated to make 177th consecutive start, second-longest streak behind Philip Rivers. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker has hit 90.1% of FGs, best rate in NFL history. He is 131 of 132 on XPs since PATs moved back to 15-yard line. ... Dolphins have won five of past six openers. ... Ryan Fitzpatrick will make Miami debut and set NFL record by throwing pass for his eighth team. ... Fitzpatrick is 4-2 in opening-day starts with 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions. ... Miami’s Brian Flores makes head coaching debut. Dolphins are 3-6 in openers with new coach. ... With recent trades, Dolphins have two picks in first round and two in second round in both 2020 and 2021. ... Dolphins’ projected starting front seven has combined for 8½ career sacks. ... CB Xavien Howard has 11 interceptions in his past 17 games. ... Two players listed as Dolphins starters — LT Julien Davenport and DE John Jenkins — weren’t with team last week. ... Only 22 of Dolphins’ 53 players were on roster last season. All but three players are under 30. ... Fantasy tip: With Dolphins likely to be behind a lot this season, Fitzpatrick will throw often and might lead league in passing yards — as long as he stays in lineup.

