THEY NEED: OL, WR, LB, DE.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE, S.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa, Clemson WR Tee Higgins, LSU LB Patrick Queen.
OUTLOOK: With three picks in top 60, (Nos. 28, 55, 60), Ravens can address some of few problem areas that ruined team’s bid to reach Super Bowl. Trading up in first round is possible, although second-year GM Eric DeCosta covets picks in what he perceives to be deep draft. With nine selections coming in, some form of trade during draft is almost inevitable given team’s propensity to make swaps in years past.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.