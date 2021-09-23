STATS AND STUFF: The Ravens have won 10 straight games against NFC opponents — leading all active streaks against the conference — since losing at Atlanta in Week 13 of the 2018 season. ... Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 41 straight games, two shy of the NFL record set by Pittsburgh from 1974-77. ... The Ravens have scored at least 14 points in 45 consecutive games. ... Baltimore has allowed 448 yards per game this season, ranking ahead of only Kansas City. ... Jackson had a passing and rushing TD in a game for the 10th time and he has a total of 89 scores in 39 career starts. ... RB Williams had a career-high 77 yards rushing against the Chiefs. ... WR Marquise Brown and Green Bay’s Davante Adams lead the league with eight receiving TDs since Week 12 of last season. ... Detroit started the season with an NFL-high 15 rookies and first-year players on the roster. ... QB Jared Goff has completed 69% of his passes for 584 yards and five TDs. He also has thrown two INTs, including a pivotal pick-six against the 49ers, and fumbled a snap against the Packers. ... Hockenson is one of three NFL TEs to have eight or more catches and a TD reception in each of his first two games of a season. Ben Coates was the first to pull off the feat in 1994 with New England, and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews did it two years ago. ... LB Alex Anzalone, in his fifth NFL season, had a career-high 10 tackles against the Packers. ... Rookie LB Derrick Barnes is expected to play an increased role for Detroit. ... The Lions have given up an average of 38 points and only Atlanta has given up more points in the league.