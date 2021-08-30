NOTES: Harbaugh said backup QB Trace McSorley (back) is back practicing, but CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) is not expected to practice this week. “Very hopeful that he’ll practice next week,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll be back, if not next week, very early in the season. It just didn’t come around as quickly as I think they thought it was going to.” ... The Ravens released WRs Devin Gray and Siaosi Mariner and terminated OL Michael Schofield.