Wolfe joins Brandon Williams and newcomer Calais Campbell on Baltimore’s revamped defensive line.
When healthy, Wolfe has been an effective run-stopper. He has 299 career tackles and 33 sacks but has played all 16 games in only three of his eight seasons.
Wolfe, 30, came to the Broncos as a second-round pick in the 2012 draft.
