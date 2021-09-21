“The greatest example I can give you is the Ravens two years ago were 14-2 in the regular season and they lost their playoff game,” Fangio said. “They had a hell of a team. They were going for it on fourth down more than anybody. They have a quarterback that allows them to do more things, but in two of the three losses they had, going for it on fourth down, got stopped several times and it was a major factor in two of their losses, including the playoffs.