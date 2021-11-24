STATS AND STUFF: Despite drama, injuries and inconsistency, the Browns are still positioned to challenge for the AFC North title and make the playoffs. … Cleveland’s narrow win over Detroit felt more like a loss, and Mayfield compounded issues by glumly walking off the field and ducking his postgame interview. Mayfield said he was frustrated with his play. … Cleveland’s offense has lacked firepower of late, so Hunt’s return should help as the Browns deal with numerous injuries at receiver. … Mayfield passed for 343 yards and two TDs in the most recent matchup with the Ravens — one of last season’s most exciting games. ... Chubb returned last week after missing one game with COVID-19 and was instrumental in the win, picking up 68 yards in the fourth quarter and helping run out the clock. ... Browns two-time Pro Bowl RT Jack Conklin could be back after missing three games with an elbow injury. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett leads the NFL with 13 sacks. His career high is 13 1/2 and the club record is 14 set by Reggie Camp in 1984. ... Garrett has just 1 1/2 sacks in six career games against the Ravens. ... The Browns lead the AFC with 29 sacks. ... Harbaugh’s teams shine under the lights. The Ravens are 17-2 in prime-time games during his tenure. ... Jackson has rushed for at least 100 yards in two of the last three meetings with the Browns, including 124 and two touchdowns in the most recent matchup. ... Jackson is one of five players in the NFL with 600 yards rushing in each of the past four seasons. ... LB Tyus Bowser had two sacks and a forced fumble last weekend. ... This will be Baltimore’s fifth night game of the season. The Ravens lost at Las Vegas and beat Indianapolis in Monday night games, beat Kansas City on a Sunday night and lost at Miami on a Thursday night.