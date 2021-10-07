STATS AND STUFF: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor needs 57 yards rushing to become the sixth player in franchise history to reach 1,500 yards in a player’s first two seasons. He’s run for at least 50 yards in 10 consecutive games, the league’s second-longest active streak. ... Indianapolis receiver Zach Pascal has three touchdown catches this season and tight end Mo Alie-Cox had two TD receptions last week. ... Only five NFL players have forced more fumbles than linebacker Darius Leonard (10) since 2018. ... The Colts have forced five turnovers over the past two weeks. ... Indy’s defense is now in the top 10 in total defense, passing defense and first downs allowed per game. ... Baltimore can set an NFL record with its 44th consecutive 100-yard rushing game. The Pittsburgh Steelers did it for 43 straight games from 1974-77. ... This is the first of four consecutive home games for the Ravens, with an open date also coming in the middle of that stretch. They don’t play on the road again until Nov. 11. ... The Ravens are 16-2 in home prime time games under coach John Harbaugh.