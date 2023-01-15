Ravens' Jackson inactive vs. Bengals; backup Huntley active

Jackson hasn’t practiced since he hurt his left knee early in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. He tweeted Thursday that his PCL sprain hadn’t healed enough for him to play.

His backup, Tyler Huntley, who has been dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries and was limited in practice this past week, was active.

CINCINNATI — As expected, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was inactive for Sunday night’s wild-card playoff game at Cincinnati because of a knee injury.

Last week, with Huntley out for a mostly meaningless regular-season finale, rookie Anthony Brown got his first NFL start in a 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

The Ravens went 2-2 with Huntley as the starter and haven’t scored more than 16 points in a game since a loss at Jacksonville on Nov. 27, which was the last full game Jackson played.