Harrison is expected to return to Maryland on Monday.
It’s not yet known if his injury will affect his playing status.
The Ravens, who lead the AFC North, had their bye last week. They host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Harrison, who played at Ohio State, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round last year. He started six games as a rookie, recording 44 tackles. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has started five games this season.
