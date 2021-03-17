Online court records show he is free on bail and will be arraigned March 31. They do not list an attorney.
A police report issued by police Monday indicates that officers were called to the Dolley Madison Towers off Interstate 395 Sunday at 4:20 a.m. after multiple reports of a man breaking into vehicles with a metal object.
Police say Washington damaged five vehicles as well as the door and window to a residential building before he was arrested without incident.
Washington was a fifth-round draft choice last year out of Texas Tech. He played in eight games and had two tackles.
In a statement, the Ravens said they are aware of the arrest and “have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.