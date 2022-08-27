The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Ravens' mascot carted off at halftime with apparent injury

August 27, 2022 at 11:09 p.m. EDT
Poe, the Baltimore Ravens’ mascot, sits on a medical cart during halftime of a preseason NFL football game between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
BALTIMORE — Injuries are often the most significant news from the NFL’s preseason.

Not even the mascot is safe sometimes.

Poe, the Baltimore Ravens’ bird mascot, was carted off at halftime Saturday night with an apparent injury. It was not clear what happened to the person wearing the Poe costume.

Other mascots joined Poe for a halftime game during Baltimore’s preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders. Poe was lying on the ground when the cart came out and he was lifted onto it and driven off.

