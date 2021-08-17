NOTES: CB Marlon Humphrey limped off the field during practice Tuesday. ... There was no sign of any neck chain on defensive coordinator Wink Martindale when he spoke to reporters after practice, but he indicated it could be back on display soon. Martindale said he’s always kept his chain hidden, but cornerback Tavon Young was encouraging him to “let it drip” — and Martindale said he would if the team forced two turnovers. They forced six against the Saints. “I guarantee you the chain will be out again Saturday night,” Martindale said. “If that’s what gets turnovers, I’ll do anything.”