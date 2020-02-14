Signed as a rookie free agent in 2014, Hurst played in all 16 regular-season games for the Ravens last season, with two starts at left tackle. He was part of an offensive line that paved the way for an NFL-record 3,296 yards rushing in 2019.

The 28-year-old Hurst signed a four-year contract in March 2018. He didn’t miss a game over his first four seasons before being inactive for six games in 2018 with a back injury.

