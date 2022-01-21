Martindale’s departure comes after only the second losing season in Harbaugh’s 14 years as Baltimore’s coach. The injury-riddled Ravens lost their final six games following an 8-3 start and missed the playoffs.
The defense was hit hard by injuries in the secondary, and although Baltimore was competitive during most of its season-ending skid, a 41-21 loss to division rival Cincinnati was particularly damaging. The Ravens allowed Joe Burrow to throw for 525 yards in that game.
Baltimore also lost 41-17 the first time it faced the Bengals.
The 58-year-old Martindale departs after a decade with the Ravens. He began his tenure coaching inside linebackers in 2012, the season Baltimore won the Super Bowl. He became defensive coordinator in 2018.
“He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities,” Harbaugh said. “Sometimes the moment comes, and it’s the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”
