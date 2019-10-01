On Monday, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens appealed to the NFL for consistency in officiating, saying “I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat.”

Humphrey and Beckham were both penalized on the play and will likely be fined later this week by the league.

Browns right tackle Chris Hubbard scoffed at the idea Humphrey was not choking Beckham.

“I looked at it this morning, the dude is really like trying to strangle my brother,” Hubbard said.

