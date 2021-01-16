For Buffalo, veteran defensive end Trent Murphy is active for just the second time in seven games. He will be filling in for injured backup Darryl Johnson, who is sidelined by a knee injury.
Running back T.J. Yeldon steps in for the first time in nearly three months in filling in for rookie Zack Moss, who sustained a season-ending ankle injury in a 27-24 wild-card playoff win against Indianapolis last week. Yeldon will back up Devin Singletary.
