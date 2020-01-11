Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is nursing a sore ankle, but the team’s leading receiver will be active for the game.
The Titans will be without linebacker Jayon Brown, who injured his shoulder in last week’s 20-13 playoff victory at New England.
Also inactive for Tennessee: wide receivers Adam Humphries, Cody Hollister and Rashard Davis; defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Joey Ivie: and offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile.
Baltimore’s inactive list included quarterback Trace McSorley; receiver Jaleel Scott; defensive backs Jordan Richards, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall; and guard Ben Powers.
