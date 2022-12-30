Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson for 4th straight game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth straight game for the Baltimore Ravens because of his knee injury.
Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Marcus Peters because of an injured calf. Defensive end Calais Campbell, who has been dealing with a knee injury, returned to practice Friday but was limited. He’s listed as questionable.
Safety Geno Stone (hamstring) and tight end Nick Boyle (illness) are also questionable.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL