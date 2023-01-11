Ravens say Stephens fell ill, went to hospital last weekend

Stephens remained in Cincinnati for treatment but is now back in Baltimore and feeling better, according to the team’s statement Wednesday.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens say cornerback Brandon Stephens became “acutely ill” at the team hotel before Sunday’s game at Cincinnati and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The 25-year-old Stephens has started four games for Baltimore this season, including the two before last weekend. The Ravens play at Cincinnati again Sunday night in their playoff opener.