Ravens seek 4th win in 5 when they visit inconsistent Saints

STATS AND STUFF: The Ravens are 34-16 in prime time under John Harbaugh. ... Baltimore has led by double digits during every game so far this season. ... The Ravens have rushed for at least 150 yards in seven straight games. ... Baltimore LB Justin Houston has four sacks in the past two games. … The Ravens have forced at least one turnover in 10 straight games, the league’s longest active streak. … Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson has 12 TD passes and no interceptions in five “Monday Night Football” starts. ... Justin Tucker of the Ravens has made 63 consecutive FGs in the fourth quarter and overtime. ... Jackson needs 14 yards rushing to pass Steve Young for fifth on the career list for QBs. ... The Ravens have allowed 100 points in the first three quarters and 83 in the fourth. ... Baltimore has not had a pass play of more than 35 yards since Week 2 and has only five completions of 30 yards or more all season. The Ravens have had six runs of 30 yards or more. ... Saints QB Andy Dalton completed 22 of 30 (season-high 73.3%) for 229 yards and two TDs with no turnovers for a season-high 117.2 rating last week. ... The Saints have averaged 407.2 yards in five games with Dalton at QB. ... Dalton has 4,507 yards passing vs. Ravens, most vs. any Baltimore opponent. ... WR Chris Olave leads all rookies in catches (37) and yards receiving (547). ... LB Pete Werner led the Saints with 11 tackles in Week 8, his third game with at least 10 tackles this season. ... S Tyrann Mathieu had his second interception of season last week. When Mathieu was playing for Kansas City last season, he had two interceptions in a game against the Ravens and returned one 34 yards for a TD.