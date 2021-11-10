STATS AND STUFF: Jackson had a perfect 158.3 rating in his only other NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium, the 59-10 win over Miami in 2019. Tom Brady (then with New England), Geno Smith (Jets) and Ryan Tannehill (Dolphins) are the other quarterbacks with such a rating in a game on Miami’s current home field. ... The Ravens and Dolphins are two of 11 teams yet to miss an extra point this season. Baltimore is 19 for 19, Miami 16 for 16. Baltimore is also 16 for 17 on field goals, meaning the Ravens have missed just one kick all season. ... Ravens coach John Harbaugh is five wins shy of 150 for his career. Depending on how Dallas does over the next few weeks, either he or Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy (currently at 147) will be the 25th coach in NFL history to hit that milestone. ... Neither the Ravens nor the Dolphins have a 50-yard play on offense this season. The last team to go a full season without one was the 2017 Buffalo Bills. ... The Dolphins are 12-10 on Thursdays, 5-2 at home; Ravens are 8-5 on Thursdays, 1-4 on the road. ... The Ravens are playing their first road game in 39 days after four consecutive home games and a bye. Since the merger and excluding the 1982 strike season, the 39-day gap between road regular-season games ties the 10th-longest such streak in the NFL. The record there is held by Miami, which went 45 days between road games in 2016.