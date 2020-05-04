In four NFL seasons, Ryan has 213 tackles in 45 games, including 27 starts. In 2017, he played in 15 games with the Packers, starting 12 times and finishing with 81 tackles.
Ryan likely will compete at the middle linebacker spot with top draft pick Patrick Queen of LSU.
Also Monday, the Ravens signed three undrafted free agents: Mississippi State linebacker Chauncey Rivers, Georgetown receiver Michael Dereus and Clemson center Sean Pollard.
