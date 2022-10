BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to Sunday night’s home game against Cincinnati.

Worley has played in one game so far this season for the Ravens, a Week 2 loss to Miami. Copeland played in each of the past two games after he was signed to the practice squad Sept. 21.