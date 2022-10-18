Ravens signing DeSean Jackson to practice squad, per agent

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Tuesday.
In that game, Lamar Jackson completed 17 passes, and only five of them were to wide receivers.
The Ravens did not announce Jackson’s signing, but they did say Tuesday that they released linebacker Brandon Copeland, signed linebackers Devon Kennard and Julian Stanford to the practice squad and released linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and wide receiver Slade Bolden from the practice squad.
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.
