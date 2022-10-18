Ravens signing DeSean Jackson to practice squad, per agent

Jackson has had five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, the most recent in 2016 when he was with Washington. He joins a Baltimore team that could use help at wide receiver. The Ravens traded Marquise Brown in the offseason, and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman has missed time recently with a foot injury. Devin Duvernay has played well, but he only had one reception in a loss to the New York Giants last weekend.