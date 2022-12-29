Ravens-Steelers in prime time could be decided in trenches

STATS AND STUFF: The Steelers need to win out and get some serious help to make the playoffs. Wins by Miami and the New York Jets earlier Sunday would eliminate Pittsburgh from contention. ... Pittsburgh has won five of seven since a 2-6 start, but still needs to beat Baltimore and Cleveland in Week 18 to avoid the first losing season in coach Mike Tomlin’s 16 seasons. ... Pittsburgh’s run defense has responded after getting gashed by the Ravens on Dec. 11. Pittsburgh gave up 215 yards on the ground in the loss even though Baltimore was without Lamar Jackson and backup QB Tyler Huntley left in the second half, forcing the Ravens to turn to undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Brown. The Steelers allowed just 21 yards rushing in a win over Carolina and limited the Raiders to 58 yards last week. ... This will be the 33rd meeting (including playoffs) between Tomlin and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh. Only Curly Lambeau and George Halas (49) had more head-to-head matchups. ... This is the 10th meeting between the Ravens and Steelers on Sunday Night since 2006, the most of any teams in the AFC ... Pittsburgh is 30-27 on Sunday night, including 16-17 on the road. ... Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, a Pro Bowler in 2021, is still looking for his first touchdown of the season but has been a bigger contributor of late. Johnson has 26 receptions for 304 yards over Pittsburgh’s past four games. ... The Ravens trail Cincinnati by one game atop the AFC North. A victory by Baltimore this weekend would ensure the division comes down to the Ravens-Bengals matchup in the final week. ... Baltimore has won seven of its past nine games. ... The Ravens are 19-2 at home in prime time under Harbaugh. ... Baltimore has had multiple sacks in 11 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. ... The Ravens are one of four teams in the NFL — along with the Rams, Vikings and 49ers — who haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher this season. ... Baltimore has outrushed its opponents in 14 consecutive games, the most since the 2015-16 Carolina Panthers did it in 15 straight. ... The Ravens have scored 17 or fewer points in five of their past six games, and they’ve allowed 14 or fewer in six of their past seven.