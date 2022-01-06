The Steelers put together their best rushing performance since 2017 while piling up 190 yards in a win Monday night over the Browns. The Steelers did it with J.C. Hassenauer filling in for rookie Kendrick Green at center. Green missed practice time last week due to an ankle injury, and Hassenauer made a compelling argument to get a second look while getting the kind of push that Green has struggled to generate after transitioning from playing guard in college to center in the NFL.