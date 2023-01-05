Ravens visit Bengals with playoff seeding at stake

STATS AND STUFF: Both teams have already clinched playoff berths, but the game has implications for playoff seeding. The Ravens can move to the No. 5 spot in the AFC, while the Bengals are currently third behind Kansas City and Buffalo. ... Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins has rushed for an NFL-best 397 yards over the past four weeks since returning from a knee operation. ... Tucker has scored at least 130 points in seven consecutive seasons, a league record. ... Baltimore has 85 rushes this season of at least 10 yards, the most in the NFL. Dobbins has 13 of those runs since Week 14. ... Ravens DL Calais Campbell needs one sack to reach 100. ... Baltimore has multiple sacks in each of the past 12 games, the league’s longest active streak. ... This is the Ravens’ ninth 10-win season since coach John Harbaugh took over. Only New England, Kansas City and Green Bay have more over that span. ... The Ravens rank 28th in the NFL in red zone offense, with a touchdown percentage of 46.4. But their defense ranks second at 47.2%. ... Burrow has 34 touchdown passes this season, tying last season’s total. He’s second in the league to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who has 40. ... The Bengals have won seven in a row after losing their first two games and starting the season 4-4. ... Cincinnati has scored on 50 out of 56 trips to the red zone this season — but has had to settle for field goals 24 times.