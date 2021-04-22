FREE AGENCY: Lost LS Morgan Cox, QB Robert Griffin III, RB Mark Ingram II, LB Matthew Judon, WR Chris Moore, DE Yannick Ngakoue, C Matt Skura, WR Willie Snead, WR De’Anthony Thomas, DE Jihad Ward, CB Tramon Williams Sr. Signed TE Josh Oliver, CB Geno Stone, WR Sammy Watkins, G Kevin Zeitler, LB Chris Board, LB Tyus Bowser, DT Justin Ellis, LB L.J. Fort, LB Pernell McPhee, DE Derek Wolfe.
THEY NEED: WR, OLB, DE, OL, S.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, DT, K.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: LSU WR Terrace Marshall, Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman, Penn State DE Jayson Oweh, Georgia OLB-EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Miami (Fla.) DE Jaelan Phillips, Tulsa OLB Zaven Collins, TCU FS Trevon Moehrig.
OUTLOOK: GM Eric DeCosta is looking to boost the Ravens’ passing attack that ranked last in the NFL in yards per game and attempts. This year’s draft is deep at wide receiver and Baltimore could find potential playmakers on all three days. The main question is whether Baltimore uses a first-round pick to select a wideout for the second time in three years. The Ravens could use a pass rusher after Judon, Ngakoue and Ward left via free agency. DeCosta will also look to add depth in the secondary and on the offensive line after trading unhappy OT Orlando Brown to Kansas City for the 31st overall spot.
