Breida is likely to share playing time with Jordan Howard, who was acquired in free agency last month. The Dolphins ranked last in the NFL in rushing in 2019, and 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was their leading rusher.
Breida signed a restricted free agent tender this month worth about $3.3 million. The 49ers still have running backs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon under contract for 2020.
