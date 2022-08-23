RB Gus Edwards to miss at least first 4 games for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens put running back Gus Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday, meaning he’ll miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Edwards ran for more than 700 yards in each of his first three seasons with Baltimore before last year’s injury.
The Ravens also waived receivers Jaylon Moore, Bailey Gaither and Slade Bolden, linebacker Diego Fagot and tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith. Baltimore signed receiver Demarcus Robinson.
