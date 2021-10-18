Clock management. The Panthers were called for a delay of game Sunday — after returning to the field following a timeout. When Darnold broke the huddle, he noticed at least two players were out of position. Unable to fix the alignment, he tried to call for a second timeout, which is against NFL rules. The issue was the Panthers had already lost two wide receivers to injuries and there was some confusion between deep-on-the-depth-chart wide receiver Alex Erickson and a tight end as to where to line up. “Sam was in a bad position where they were all lined up wrong. So that falls on us as coaches to get that done right,” Rhule said.