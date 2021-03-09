Previously announced as tagged players were safeties Marcus Maye of the New York Jets and Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos, and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff by Washington.
While none of them is in line for the $160 million, four-year contract — with a record $66 million signing bonus — that Prescott got, they all will bring home hefty paychecks.
Leonard Williams, Scherff and Simmons were tagged for a second straight year. Barring their teams working out long-term deals by July 15, they will earn about $19 million, $18 million and $13.7 million, respectively.
Godwin, a budding star with the Buccaneers — so much so that the team apparently will allow top linebackers Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David to test the open waters — and the veteran Allen Robinson will be paid approximately $16.4 million apiece in 2021.
The going rate for safeties under their first tag is around $10.5 million, which Maye and Marcus Williams will make in New Jersey. Moton and Cam Robinson will come in at about $14 million.
The 2021 salary cap has not been set yet, but it will decrease from $198.2 million to between $180 and $185 million due to lost revenues for the league during the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season. It is the first decrease in the cap.
