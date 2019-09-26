WASHINGTON (0-3) at N.Y. GIANTS (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Giants by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 0-3; New York Giants 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 101-69-4

LAST MEETING — Giants beat Redskins 40-16, Dec. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK — Redskins lost to Bears 31-15; Giants beat Buccaneers 32-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 29, Giants No. 23

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (30), PASS (9).

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (29), PASS (20).

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (9), PASS (8).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (23), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First 0-3 start for Washington since 2013, last went 0-4 in 2001. ... Redskins finished 3-13 last year. ... Game marks return of S Landon Collins, who signed with Redskins as free agent. Collins was drafted by New York in 2015. ... QB Case Keenum threw for 332 yards and two TDs against Bears, but was victimized by turnovers. ... RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 149 yards and had two TDs against Giants on Oct. 28. He has 100-plus yards rushing in two of last three games against New York. ... Chris Thompson only NFC RB with four-plus catches in each game this season. ... Rookie WR Terry McLaurin is first in NFL history with five-plus catches and TD in first three career games. ... CB Josh Norman had sack and interception last week, but also burned in coverages. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan has 6½ sacks in past four meetings with Giants. ... DL Matt Ioannidis had two sacks in last game against New York. ... First time since late 2004 that Giants QB Eli Manning has not started against Redskins. ... Rookie QB Daniel Jones threw for 336 yards and two TDs, and ran for two more in debut as starter against Bucs. ... He can join Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray and Panthers’ Cam Newton (2011) as only rookies with 300-plus yards passing in first two starts. ... RB Wayne Gallman replaces injured Saquon Barkley (ankle). ... Evan Engram only TE with 20-plus catches (23), 250-plus yards receiving (277) and two touchdown catches this season. ... LB Markus Golden had two sacks last weekend. ...Rookie DL Dexter Lawrence II made first career sack last Sunday. Rookie LB Ryan Connelly had first career interception in Tampa. ... Fantasy tip: New York has allowed 94 points this season, most in NFC. Redskins WRs, especially McLaurin, should be good play.

