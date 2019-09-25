Longtime backup Colt McCoy was listed as a full participant. McCoy has been inactive the first three weeks while still dealing with the lingering effects of breaking his right leg.

Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Keenum deserved a chance to remain the starter after turning the ball over five times in a loss to Chicago on Monday night. It’s unclear if Keenum’s injury is severe enough to change that course of action.

If Keenum can’t play, the 0-3 Redskins will either turn to McCoy or ask first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to make his NFL debut.

