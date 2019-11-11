The 15th overall pick out of Ohio State is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in three appearances. Callahan says veteran Case Keenum, who started seven of the Redskins’ first nine games, will back up Haskins and Colt McCoy will serve as the third quarterback.
Haskins takes over for a 1-8 team that has so far beaten only the Miami Dolphins. Giving him the reins signals an organizational willingness to build for the future.
