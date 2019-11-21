ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson says it was his decision to play last week, days after the death of a woman he dropped off at a hospital.

Nicholson and another man took 21-year-old Julia Crabbe to a hospital last week, and she later died there of a drug overdose. In his first public comments since the incident, Nicholson says this has been a difficult time for him but he decided to play against the New York Jets.